Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesHunter 350 vs FZS-FI V3

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Hunter 350 Retro
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
STD Bluetooth
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Conventional wet clutchWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
75 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,82,0821,38,241
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9001,21,400
RTO
11,9929,712
Insurance
20,1907,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9132,971

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept will bring a more rugged look to the compact SUV, and is based on the Elevate sold in India
    Off-road spec Honda Elevate to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    The ergonomics of the Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 are quite comfortable. The handlebar is wide and falls easily into the rider's hand, the foot pegs are neutral set.
    Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe review: Is it still relevant?
    14 Dec 2023
    Honda H’Ness CB350 is an almost sedate looking, no-nonsense retro classic bike. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Honda H'Ness CB 350 road test review: New challenger to the 'Royal' throne
    26 Dec 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    View all
     