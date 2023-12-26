In 2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm.
On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours.
The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
