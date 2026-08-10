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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hunter 350 Fzs-fi v3
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage36.2 kmpl49.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc149 cc
Power20.21 PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Red
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm165 mm
Length
2055 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1330 mm
Height
1070 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg135 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Width
810 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil CooledAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet, multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesOptional
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload-
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
TripperMuffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest (Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard (Optional),
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,59,5581,28,399
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,6401,12,693
RTO
11,5419,015
Insurance
10,3776,691
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4292,759
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on hunter350base & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

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