In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hunter 350
|Fzs fi v4
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36.2 kmpl
|46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS
|12.4 PS PS