In 2024 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl. Hunter 350 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hunter 350 Fz-fi v3 Brand Royal Enfield Yamaha Price ₹ 1.5 Lakhs ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Mileage 36.2 kmpl 49.30 kmpl Engine Capacity 349.34 cc 149 cc Power 20.4 PS PS 12.4 PS PS