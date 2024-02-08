Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Hunter 350 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hunter 350 Fz-fi v3
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Mileage36.2 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc149 cc
Power20.4 PS PS12.4 PS PS
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Hunter 350 Retro
₹1.50 Lakhs*
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Metallic black
₹1.17 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Conventional wet clutchWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
75 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,82,0821,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9001,16,500
RTO
11,9929,296
Insurance
20,1907,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9132,854

    Latest News

    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Classic 350 & Bullet 350 help Royal Enfield report 10% growth in January
    8 Feb 2024
    The 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 was launched in India in September last year and now makes its way into Canada, the first North American market to get the motorcycle
    2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched in Canada, limited to only 100 units
    8 Feb 2024
    Royal Enfield Classic Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
    Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
    8 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
