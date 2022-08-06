HT Auto
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha FZ 25

Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Hunter 350 Retro
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ 25
Yamaha FZ 25
BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Displacement
349.34 cc249 cc
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No. of Cylinders
1-
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Conventional wet clutchWet,multiple disc
Ignition
ECU controlled-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Bore
75 mm74 mm
Stroke
85.8 mm58 mm
Compression Ratio
9.5:19.8:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Battery Type
VRLA-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,82,0821,58,696
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9001,34,800
RTO
11,99211,514
Insurance
20,19010,283
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9133,410

