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HomeCompare BikesHunter 350 vs Aerox 155

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Aerox 155 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hunter 350 Aerox 155
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage36.2 kmpl48.62 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc155 cc
Power20.21 PS15 PS PS

Filters
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm145 mm
Length
2055 mm1980 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1350 mm
Height
1070 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg126 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Width
810 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm230 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :- 110/80-14, Rear :- 140/70-14
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
114 kmph111 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm15 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
349 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil CooledLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateDry, Centrifugal Automatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm ForksTelescopic fork 26 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadUnit swing
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
TripperPosition light, V-belt replacement tripmeter, Automatic Stop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, VVA, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Multi-Function meter unit - Fully digital anti-glare multifunction negative LCD, Fuel consumption indicator, Oil change tripmete, Smart Motor Generator(SMG) System, Multi-Function Key Switch
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesOptional
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,59,5581,62,595
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,6401,40,320
RTO
11,54111,225
Insurance
10,37711,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4293,494
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful engineDecent fuel efficiencyExcellent handling

Cons

No floorboard storageThrashy front suspension
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on hunter350base & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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