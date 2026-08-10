In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Aerox 155 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hunter 350
|Aerox 155
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36.2 kmpl
|48.62 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS
|15 PS PS