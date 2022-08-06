|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC Engine
|-
|Displacement
|349.34 cc
|-
|Max Torque
|27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|58 Nm
|No. of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Cooling System
|Air & Oil Cooled
|-
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Clutch
|Conventional wet clutch
|-
|Ignition
|ECU controlled
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Bore
|75 mm
|-
|Stroke
|85.8 mm
|-
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Peak Power
|20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Battery Type
|VRLA
|-
|Battery Capacity
|12 V / 8 Ah
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|On-Road Price
|₹1,82,082
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,49,900
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹11,992
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹20,190
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,913
|₹2,739