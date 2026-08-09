In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The ZX 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs ZX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hunter 350
|Zx 125
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36.2 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|124.45 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS
|9.78 PS PS