HomeCompare BikesHunter 350 vs VXL 150

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Vespa VXL 150

Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Hunter 350 Retro
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Displacement
349.34 cc149.5 cc
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No. of Cylinders
1-
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Conventional wet clutchAutomatic
Ignition
ECU controlledElectronic EMS
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Bore
75 mm58 mm
Stroke
85.8 mm56.6 mm
Compression Ratio
9.5:19.2:1 ± 0.4
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Battery Type
VRLA-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,82,0821,42,827
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9001,25,662
RTO
11,99210,052
Insurance
20,1907,113
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9133,069

