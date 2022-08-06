|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC Engine
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Displacement
|349.34 cc
|149.5 cc
|Max Torque
|27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|No. of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Cooling System
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Conventional wet clutch
|Automatic
|Ignition
|ECU controlled
|Electronic EMS
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Bore
|75 mm
|58 mm
|Stroke
|85.8 mm
|56.6 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|9.2:1 ± 0.4
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Peak Power
|20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Battery Type
|VRLA
|-
|Battery Capacity
|12 V / 8 Ah
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|On-Road Price
|₹1,82,082
|₹1,42,827
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,49,900
|₹1,25,662
|RTO
|₹11,992
|₹10,052
|Insurance
|₹20,190
|₹7,113
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,913
|₹3,069