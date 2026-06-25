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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Hunter 350 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hunter 350 Iqube
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage36.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity349 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
160 mm157 mm
Length
2055 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1301 mm
Height
1070 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm-
Width
810 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
114 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm-
Stroke
85.8 mm-
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
349 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled-
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload-
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Tripper-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,59,5581,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,6401,11,422
RTO
11,5410
Insurance
10,3775,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4292,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS
Latest Offers
See All
Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on hunter350base & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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