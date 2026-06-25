In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Hunter 350 vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hunter 350
|Iqube
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|74-212 km/charge
|Mileage
|36.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours