In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hunter 350
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36.2 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|197.75 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS
|20.82 PS PS