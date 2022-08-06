|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC Engine
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
|Displacement
|349.34 cc
|197.75 cc
|Max Torque
|27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
|No. of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Cooling System
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Conventional wet clutch
|Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
|Ignition
|ECU controlled
|Mapped ignition system
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Bore
|75 mm
|66 mm
|Stroke
|85.8 mm
|57.8 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|10.0:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Peak Power
|20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Battery Type
|VRLA
|-
|Battery Capacity
|12 V / 8 Ah
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|On-Road Price
|₹1,82,082
|₹1,48,873
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,49,900
|₹1,29,315
|RTO
|₹11,992
|₹10,345
|Insurance
|₹20,190
|₹9,213
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,913
|₹3,199