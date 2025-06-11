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HomeCompare BikesHunter 350 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hunter 350 Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage36.2 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc197.75 cc
Power20.21 PS20.82 PS PS

Filters
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
2055 mm2050 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1353 mm
Height
1070 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg152 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm800 mm
Width
810 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil CooledSI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm66 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm ForksTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadMono Tube - Mono Shock
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
TripperBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED With AHO
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,59,5581,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,6401,46,820
RTO
11,54111,745
Insurance
10,37711,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4293,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis
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Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on hunter350base & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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