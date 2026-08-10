In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hunter 350
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36.2 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|177.4 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS
|17.13 PS PS