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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hunter 350 Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Mileage36.2 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc159.7 cc
Power20.21 PS17.55 PS PS

Filters
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Front Left View
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Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
2055 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1357 mm
Height
1070 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg143 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm800 mm
Width
810 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
114 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil CooledSI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet, Multi Plate Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm62 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadMono Shock
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Tripper-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,59,5581,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,6401,18,690
RTO
11,5419,495
Insurance
10,37710,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4292,984
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on hunter350base & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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