In 2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm & 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl.