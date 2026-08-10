In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hunter 350
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36.2 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS
|16.04 PS PS