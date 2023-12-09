Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Hunter 350 Retro
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm-
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
349.34 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC EngineSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Clutch
Conventional wet clutchSlipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
75 mm-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,82,0821,39,671
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9001,19,420
RTO
11,9929,553
Insurance
20,19010,698
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9133,002

