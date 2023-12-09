In 2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm & 13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less