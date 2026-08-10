In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Tunwal T 133 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal T 133 Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. T 133 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Hunter 350 vs T 133 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hunter 350
|T 133
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|36.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.