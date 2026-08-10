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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs SVITCH CSR 762

In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or SVITCH CSR 762 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH CSR 762 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. CSR 762 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Hunter 350 vs CSR 762 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hunter 350 Csr 762
BrandRoyal EnfieldSVITCH
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage36.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.6 kWh
Engine Capacity349 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CSR 762
SVITCH CSR 762
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
2055 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm1430 mm
Height
1070 mm-
Kerb Weight
181 kg155 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm810 mm
Width
810 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-110/80 Rear :-140/80
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm13.5 PS @ 3800 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm-
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled-
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload-
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Tripper-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah3.6 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,59,5581,96,663
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,6401,89,999
RTO
11,5410
Insurance
10,3776,664
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4294,227
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on hunter350base & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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10 Jan 2024
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20 Oct 2023
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Latest Videos

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