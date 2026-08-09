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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Intruder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hunter 350 Intruder
BrandRoyal EnfieldSuzuki
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Mileage36.2 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc155 cc
Power20.21 PS13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
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Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L11 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
2055 mm2130 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1405 mm
Height
1070 mm1095 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg152 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm740 mm
Width
810 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Alloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm56 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm ForksTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadSwing Arm
Features
Speedometer
Analogue-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Tripper-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah12 V, 3 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,59,5581,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,6401,26,500
RTO
11,54113,626
Insurance
10,3778,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4293,202
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on hunter350base & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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