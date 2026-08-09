In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Intruder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hunter 350
|Intruder
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36.2 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS