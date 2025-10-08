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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hunter 350 Gixxer
BrandRoyal EnfieldSuzuki
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage36.2 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc155 cc
Power20.21 PS13.6 PS PS

Filters
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Disc View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
2055 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1335 mm
Height
1070 mm1035 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm795 mm
Width
810 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm56 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm ForksTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadSwing Arm
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
TripperSuzuki Ride Connect
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,59,5581,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,6401,26,421
RTO
11,54112,913
Insurance
10,37713,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4293,275
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on hunter350base & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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