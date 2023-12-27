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HomeCompare BikesHunter 350 vs Dot One [2023-2025]

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Hunter 350 vs Dot One [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hunter 350 Dot one [2023-2025]
BrandRoyal EnfieldSimple Energy
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-151 km/charge
Mileage36.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.7 kWh
Engine Capacity349 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 47 Minutes

Filters
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dot One [2023-2025]
Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
160 mm164.5 mm
Length
2055 mm1907 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1335 mm
Height
1070 mm1170 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg126 Kg
Saddle Height
790 mm796 mm
Width
810 mm758 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph105 km
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm-
Stroke
85.8 mm-
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
349 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled-
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload-
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
TripperRiding Mode - Eco|Ride|Dash|Sonic, Switche - Motor kill, Ignition, Multi toggle, Reverse, High-Low-Pass Beam, Water wading limit - 300 mm, Processor, Storage, RAM -Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor, 16GB, 2GB, Operating system - Android Open Source OS (AOSP), Resolution - 16.7M, 1000 Nits
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes7 inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah3.7 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,59,5581,49,266
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,6401,40,499
RTO
11,5410
Insurance
10,3778,767
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4293,208
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on hunter350base & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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Latest Videos

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