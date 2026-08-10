In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hunter 350
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36.2 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm