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HomeCompare BikesHunter 350 vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hunter 350 Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandRoyal EnfieldRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage36.2 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc349.34 cc
Power20.21 PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
2055 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1390 mm
Height
1070 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg195 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm805 mm
Width
810 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
114 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet, multi-plate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm ForksTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
TripperAir Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,59,5582,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,6401,93,080
RTO
11,54115,946
Insurance
10,37710,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4294,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on hunter350base & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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There are no cosmetic changes made to the 2026 Classic 350.
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  News

Latest Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
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The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
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Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
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