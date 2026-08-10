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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Bullet 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hunter 350 Bullet 350
BrandRoyal EnfieldRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.64 Lakhs
Mileage36.2 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc349 cc
Power20.21 PS20.4 PS PS

Filters
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
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Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
2055 mm2110 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1390 mm
Height
1070 mm1225 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg195 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm805 mm
Width
810 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm-
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil CooledSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm ForksTelescopic, 41 mm forks
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadTwin tube emulsion Shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Tripper-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah8 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,59,5581,88,726
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,6401,64,423
RTO
11,54113,684
Insurance
10,37710,619
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4294,056
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on hunter350base & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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Latest Videos

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