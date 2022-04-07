|Max Power
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Stroke
|86 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
|14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Digital Electronic Ignition
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|11.6 : 1
|Displacement
|411 cc
|155 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate
|Wet, multiple-disc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
|Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|6 speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|78 mm
|58.0 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹2,44,637
|₹1,99,924
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,08,656
|₹1,74,800
|RTO
|₹17,573
|₹14,274
|Insurance
|₹18,408
|₹10,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,258
|₹4,297
Royal Enfield has a range of new products under development, enter 2022, and the company has already launched a firecracker in the form of Scram 411. The bike has managed to remain in the top headlines in the last few months. And I was recently invited to take a spin on the bike to find out what made the company roll out a toned-down version of its already popular Himalayan ADV. So, Scram in basic...Read More