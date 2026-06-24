In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Himalayan vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|18.4 PS PS