In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Himalayan vs R15S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|R15s
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|18.4 PS PS