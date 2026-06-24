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Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Yamaha R15S

In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Himalayan vs R15S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Himalayan R15s
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 2.16 Lakhs₹ 1.54 Lakhs
Mileage32.04 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc155 cc
Power 24.3 bhp PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
R15S
Yamaha R15S
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Himalayan Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15+/- 0.5 L11 L
Length
2190 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm1325 mm
Height
1370 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm815 mm
Width
840 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tube-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
86 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc155
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHCLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm58 mm
Chassis
Half-duplex split cradle frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travelTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travelMonocross Suspension
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12V, 4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,53,9491,82,071
Ex-Showroom Price
2,15,9001,53,892
RTO
17,77213,811
Insurance
20,27714,368
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4583,913
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
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