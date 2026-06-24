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HomeCompare BikesHimalayan vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Himalayan vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Himalayan Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 2.16 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage32.04 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc155 cc
Power 24.3 bhp PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Himalayan Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Engine
Model Name
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15+/- 0.5 L10 L
Length
2190 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm1325 mm
Height
1370 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm810 mm
Width
840 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tube-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
86 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc155 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm58.0 mm
Chassis
Half-duplex split cradle frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travelTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travelLinked-type Monocross suspension
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,53,9491,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
2,15,9001,69,550
RTO
17,77215,024
Insurance
20,27713,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4584,254
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
India Yamaha Motor has introduced updates to its MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR portfolios, aligning with its 'The Call of The Blue' brand campaign.
Yamaha unveils updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR models. Check details
8 Apr 2024
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
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The Pulsar N250 and the MT-15 V2 are two competing motorcycles in the Indian streetfighter segment that offer sporty styling with a range of features.
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17 Oct 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
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