In 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs 2.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm.
On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours.
Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 4 colours.
The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
