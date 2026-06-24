In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Himalayan vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|18.4 PS PS