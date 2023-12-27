Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
86 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc155 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm58.0 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,53,9491,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
2,15,9001,67,200
RTO
17,77213,376
Insurance
20,27711,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4584,128

