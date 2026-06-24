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Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Aerox 155 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Himalayan Aerox 155
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 2.16 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage32.04 kmpl48.62 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc155 cc
Power 24.3 bhp PS15 PS PS

Filters
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Himalayan Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15+/- 0.5 L5.5 L
Length
2190 mm1980 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm1350 mm
Height
1370 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg126 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
Width
840 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm230 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17Front :- 110/80-14, Rear :- 140/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm15 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
86 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
411 cc155 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateDry, Centrifugal Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Bore
78 mm58.0 mm
Chassis
Half-duplex split cradle frameUnderbone
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travelTelescopic fork 26 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travelUnit swing
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,53,9491,62,595
Ex-Showroom Price
2,15,9001,40,320
RTO
17,77211,225
Insurance
20,27711,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4583,494
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Yamaha Aerox 155 in new Ice Fluo Vermillion colour scheme.
2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S launched at 1.53 lakh. Here are the changes
6 May 2025
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
Yamaha Aerox 155 S in the Iconic Racing Blue shade.
2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S: Take a look at 5 key features of the updated scooter
7 May 2025
Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
Yamaha hikes prices of RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 scooters
7 May 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
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2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
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