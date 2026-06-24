In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Aerox 155 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Aerox 155
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|48.62 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|15 PS PS