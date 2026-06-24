In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Himalayan vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|10.79 PS PS