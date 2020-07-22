Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
|Stroke
|86 mm
|56.6 mm
|Max Torque
|32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Digital Electronic Ignition
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|-
|Displacement
|411 cc
|149.5 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|78 mm
|58 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹2,44,637
|₹1,63,586
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,08,656
|₹1,44,413
|RTO
|₹17,573
|₹11,553
|Insurance
|₹18,408
|₹7,620
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,258
|₹3,516