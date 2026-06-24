In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Himalayan vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|149.5 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|10.79 PS PS