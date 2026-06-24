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Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Himalayan vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Himalayan Sxl 150
BrandRoyal EnfieldVespa
Price₹ 2.16 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage32.04 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc149.5 cc
Power 24.3 bhp PS10.79 PS PS

Filters
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Himalayan Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15+/- 0.5 L-
Length
2190 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm1290 mm
Height
1370 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm770 mm
Width
840 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
86 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
411 cc149.5 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm58 mm
Chassis
Half-duplex split cradle frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travelAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travelDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLALead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,53,9491,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
2,15,9001,50,554
RTO
17,77212,044
Insurance
20,2774,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4583,587
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
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Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
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2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
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