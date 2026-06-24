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Royal Enfield Himalayan vs TVS X

In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS X Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. X has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Himalayan vs X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Himalayan X
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 2.16 Lakhs₹ 2.64 Lakhs
Range-140 km/charge
Mileage32.04 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-4.44 Kwh
Engine Capacity411 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
X
TVS X
STD
₹2.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Himalayan Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15+/- 0.5 L-
Length
2190 mm-
Ground Clearance
220 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm-
Height
1370 mm-
Kerb Weight
199 kg-
Saddle Height
800 mm770 mm
Width
840 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm195 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Tyre Type
Tube-
Rear Brake
Disc-
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm11 kW
Stroke
86 mm-
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
411 cc-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC-
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
78 mm-
Chassis
Half-duplex split cradle frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah4.44 Kwh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,53,9492,74,850
Ex-Showroom Price
2,15,9002,63,880
RTO
17,7720
Insurance
20,27710,970
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4585,907
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
TVS RTS X is build around a trellis frame that is suspended by USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.
TVS RTS X design patented ahead of launch, will rival KTM 390 SMC R
30 Apr 2025
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There are new LED Daytime Running Lamps that are hexagonal in shape. In fact, the hexagonal shape is used in the main bodywork, the side air intakes, the taillights and for the exhaust pipe as well.
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1 May 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
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