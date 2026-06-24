In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Ronin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Ronin
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|42.95 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|225.9 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|20.4 PS PS