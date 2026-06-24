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Royal Enfield Himalayan vs TVS Ronin

In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Ronin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Himalayan Ronin
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 2.16 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage32.04 kmpl42.95 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc225.9 cc
Power 24.3 bhp PS20.4 PS PS

Filters
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Base-Lightning Black
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Himalayan Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Handle Bar View
Engine
Front Suspension View
Left Side View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15+/- 0.5 L14 L
Length
2190 mm2040 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm181 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm1357 mm
Height
1370 mm1170 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg159 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Width
840 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke Alloy Wheels
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
86 mm66 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc225.9 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm66 mm
Chassis
Half-duplex split cradle frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel41 mm USD
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travelMono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,53,9491,46,549
Ex-Showroom Price
2,15,9001,25,690
RTO
17,77210,055
Insurance
20,27710,804
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4583,149
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
TVS Ronin 225 takes some inspiration from the Zeppelin R concept.
5 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from TVS Ronin
29 Jul 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The cafe racer version of the Ronin gets a different exhaust design which would also sound different.
TVS Ronin-based cafe racer bike patented in India
23 Mar 2026
The custom TVS Ronin featured dual-purpose tyres and modular luggage, and was designed with leather detailing inspired by Ajrak craft traditions
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13 Feb 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
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