In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 2.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|33.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|312 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS