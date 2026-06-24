hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesHimalayan vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

Royal Enfield Himalayan vs TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Himalayan Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 2.16 Lakhs₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Mileage32.04 kmpl33.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc312 cc
Power 24.3 bhp PS34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS

Filters
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Royal Enfield Himalayan Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Brake View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Engine
Model Name
Front Brake View
Fuel Tank
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
15+/- 0.5 L11 L
Length
2190 mm2001 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm1365 mm
Height
1370 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg174 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm810 mm
Width
840 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpmUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
86 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc312.2 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
78 mm80 mm
Chassis
Half-duplex split cradle frameTrellis frame, split chassis
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travelInverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travelTwo Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLAMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,53,9492,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
2,15,9002,49,990
RTO
17,77219,999
Insurance
20,27711,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4586,044
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
The Apache RR 310 is one of the most versatile bikes when it comes to sportsbikes.
5 sports bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from TVS Apache RR 310
11 May 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 gets several new features and a new race replica colour scheme to keep the model fresh
Auto recap, April 16: New Skoda Kodiaq launched, 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 launched and more
18 Apr 2025
The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 gets updates which make it one of the most tech-rich and track-ready offerings in the sub-400 cc segment.
2025 TVS Apache RR 310: Check out what the updated sports bike features
19 Apr 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 first look: Check out what has changed
26 Sept 2024
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
3 Sept 2021
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.97 lakh.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 review: Track-ready bike in a budget? Look no further
27 Sept 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers