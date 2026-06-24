In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS PS & 28.7 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Apache RTR 310 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Apache rtr 310
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 2.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|312.12 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|35.6 PS PS