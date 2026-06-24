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HomeCompare BikesHimalayan vs Apache RTR 310

Royal Enfield Himalayan vs TVS Apache RTR 310

In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS PS & 28.7 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Apache RTR 310 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Himalayan Apache rtr 310
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 2.16 Lakhs₹ 2.21 Lakhs
Mileage32.04 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc312.12 cc
Power 24.3 bhp PS35.6 PS PS

Filters
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter
₹2.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Himalayan Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15+/- 0.5 L11 L
Length
2190 mm1991 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm1358 mm
Height
1370 mm1154 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg-
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Width
840 mm831 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tube-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
86 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc312.12 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel-Injected, Liquid-Cooled, Spark Ignited Reverse-Inclined Engine
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm80 mm
Chassis
Half-duplex split cradle frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travelUSD fork 41 mm diameter
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel-
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLALead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,53,9492,52,608
Ex-Showroom Price
2,15,9002,21,240
RTO
17,77217,699
Insurance
20,27713,669
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4585,429
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 gets new colour schemes along with new decals.
2025 Apache RTR 310 first ride review: Evolution over revolution
21 Jul 2025
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Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
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