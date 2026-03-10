In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs. 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 28.3 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Scrambler 400 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Scrambler 400 x
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 2.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|28.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|37 PS PS