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Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Triumph Scrambler 400 X

In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs. 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 28.3 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Scrambler 400 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Himalayan Scrambler 400 x
BrandRoyal EnfieldTriumph
Price₹ 2.16 Lakhs₹ 2.65 Lakhs
Mileage32.04 kmpl28.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc349 cc
Power 24.3 bhp PS37 PS PS

Filters
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
STD
₹2.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Himalayan Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Engine
Model Name
Rear Right View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15+/- 0.5 L13 L
Length
2190 mm-
Ground Clearance
220 mm195 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm1417 mm
Height
1370 mm1169 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg185 Kg
Saddle Height
800 mm835 mm
Width
840 mm901 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17Front :-100/90-19, Rear :- 140/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tube-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm37 PS @ 8500 RPM
Stroke
86 mm56.1 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm32 Nm @ 7000 RPM
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc349 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHCLiquid-cooled, 4 Valve, DOHC, Single-cylinder
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet, Assist And Slip Clutch, Multiplate
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm89 mm
Chassis
Half-duplex split cradle frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel43 mm Upside Down Big Piston Forks. Wheel Travel - 150 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travelGas Monoshock RSU With External Reservoir And Pre-load Adjustment. Wheel Travel - 150 mm
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,53,9492,99,322
Ex-Showroom Price
2,15,9002,64,978
RTO
17,77221,198
Insurance
20,27713,146
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4586,433
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

Scrambler 400 X Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scrambler 400 X vs Speed 400
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Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scrambler 400 X vs Interceptor 650
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Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scrambler 400 X vs Himalayan 450
Hindustan Times
Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scrambler 400 X vs X440

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Latest Car & Bike News

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are the most popular 400 cc models that the brand sells.
Triumph Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400 X and Thruxton 400 may be discontinued soon, dealers hint
10 Mar 2026
The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
The Scrambler 400 X now uses a 350 cc engine, which has a shorter stroke when compared to the 400 cc motor.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review: Smaller Engine, Big Question, Have They Pulled It Off?
10 Apr 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
Triumph Speed 400 in the global market continues to use the 399 cc liquid-cooled engine.
2027 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X unveiled with new colour schemes
8 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
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