In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or SVITCH CSR 762 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH CSR 762 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. CSR 762 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Himalayan vs CSR 762 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Csr 762
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|SVITCH
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|160 km/charge
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.6 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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