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Royal Enfield Himalayan vs SVITCH CSR 762

In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or SVITCH CSR 762 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH CSR 762 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. CSR 762 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Himalayan vs CSR 762 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Himalayan Csr 762
BrandRoyal EnfieldSVITCH
Price₹ 2.16 Lakhs₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage32.04 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.6 kWh
Engine Capacity411 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CSR 762
SVITCH CSR 762
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Himalayan Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15+/- 0.5 L-
Length
2190 mm-
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Wheelbase
1465 mm1430 mm
Height
1370 mm-
Kerb Weight
199 kg155 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm810 mm
Width
840 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17Front :-110/80 Rear :-140/80
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm280 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tube-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm13.5 PS @ 3800 rpm
Stroke
86 mm-
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC-
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
78 mm-
Chassis
Half-duplex split cradle frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,53,9491,96,663
Ex-Showroom Price
2,15,9001,89,999
RTO
17,7720
Insurance
20,2776,664
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4584,227
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Deliveries for the Svitch CSR 762 electric motorcycle will begin from August this year
Svitch CSR 762 e-motorcycle launched at 1.90 lakh. Will rival Tork Kratos R
10 Jan 2024
The Svitch CSR 762 promises a range of 160 km on a single charge and a top speed of 120 kmph
Ahmedabad start-up Svitch to launch CSR 762 electric motorcycle by early 2024
20 Oct 2023
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
Svitch CSR 762&nbsp; electric motorbike
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27 Apr 2022
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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