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Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Himalayan Gixxer sf 250
BrandRoyal EnfieldSuzuki
Price₹ 2.16 Lakhs₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Mileage32.04 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc250 cc
Power 24.3 bhp PS26.5 PS PS

Filters
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Himalayan Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15+/- 0.5 L12 L
Length
2190 mm2010 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm1345 mm
Height
1370 mm1035 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg161 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Width
840 mm740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
86 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc250 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm76 mm
Chassis
Half-duplex split cradle frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travelTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travelSwing Arm
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,53,9492,16,830
Ex-Showroom Price
2,15,9001,89,768
RTO
17,77215,181
Insurance
20,27711,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4584,660
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The design of both motorcycles is very different.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Which 250 cc motorcycle should you buy?
20 May 2023
The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
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17 Jan 2025
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
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