In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Gixxer sf 250
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|250 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|26.5 PS PS