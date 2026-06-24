In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge.
Himalayan vs One Gen 1.5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|One gen 1.5
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Simple Energy
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.72 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|248 km/charge
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours