In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Seeka SSeagun choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Seeka SSeagun Price starts at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. SSeagun has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Himalayan vs SSeagun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Sseagun
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.52 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-7 Hours