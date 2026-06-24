In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Seeka SBolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Seeka SBolt Price starts at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. SBolt has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge.
Himalayan vs SBolt Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Sbolt
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.69 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|90-140 km/charge
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-7 Hrs.