In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|41.88 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|20.21 PS PS