In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs. 3.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS PS & 40 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan 450 in 5 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Himalayan 450 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Himalayan 450
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 3.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|452 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|40.02 PS PS