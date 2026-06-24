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Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs. 3.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS PS & 40 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan 450 in 5 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Himalayan 450 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Himalayan Himalayan 450
BrandRoyal EnfieldRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.16 Lakhs₹ 3.06 Lakhs
Mileage32.04 kmpl30 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc452 cc
Power 24.3 bhp PS40.02 PS PS

Filters
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Base
₹3.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Himalayan Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15+/- 0.5 L17 L
Length
2190 mm2245 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm230 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm1510 mm
Height
1370 mm1316 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg196 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm825 mm
Width
840 mm852 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-140/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm270 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
86 mm81.5 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc452 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHCLiquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, 4 Valves, DOHC
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm84 mm
Chassis
Half-duplex split cradle frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travelUpside Down Fork, 43 mm, Travel 200 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travelLinkage Type Monoshock, Travel 200 mm
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,53,9493,51,904
Ex-Showroom Price
2,15,9003,05,736
RTO
17,77224,988
Insurance
20,27721,180
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4587,563
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

Himalayan 450 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Himalayan 450 vs Shotgun 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Dominar 400undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹2.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Himalayan 450 vs Dominar 400
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Himalayan 450 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 sets new benchmark with record global sales growth
3 Apr 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
5 ADVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 first look: Check what it offers
30 Oct 2023
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
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