In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm