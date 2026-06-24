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HomeCompare BikesHimalayan vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Himalayan Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandRoyal EnfieldRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.16 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage32.04 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc349.34 cc
Power 24.3 bhp PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Himalayan Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Rear Left View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Engine
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15+/- 0.5 L13 L
Length
2190 mm2145 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm1390 mm
Height
1370 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg195 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm805 mm
Width
840 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
86 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc349.34 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
78 mm72 mm
Chassis
Half-duplex split cradle frameTwin Downtube Spine Frame
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travelTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travelTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
VRLAMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,53,9492,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
2,15,9001,93,080
RTO
17,77215,946
Insurance
20,27710,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4584,725
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The Super Meteor 650 has become one of the most popular cruisers in the Indian market.
3 twin-cylinder cruiser bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Royal Enfield Classic 350
4 May 2026
In the Indian 350 cc motorcycle market, Royal Enfield has a strong hold with its range of products in this space. Honda also launched its products in this category. The two popular models in this category are the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Honda CB350.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Monthly EMI comparison
16 Jul 2026
There are no cosmetic changes made to the 2026 Classic 350.
2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at 1.87 lakh, now gets slipper clutch and USB Type-C charger
16 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
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