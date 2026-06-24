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Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Bullet 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Himalayan Bullet 350
BrandRoyal EnfieldRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.16 Lakhs₹ 1.64 Lakhs
Mileage32.04 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc349 cc
Power 24.3 bhp PS20.4 PS PS

Filters
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Himalayan Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15+/- 0.5 L13 L
Length
2190 mm2110 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm1390 mm
Height
1370 mm1225 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg195 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm805 mm
Width
840 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
86 mm-
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc349 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHCSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
78 mm-
Chassis
Half-duplex split cradle frameTwin Downtube Spine Frame
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travelTelescopic, 41 mm forks
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travelTwin tube emulsion Shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,53,9491,88,726
Ex-Showroom Price
2,15,9001,64,423
RTO
17,77213,684
Insurance
20,27710,619
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4584,056
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight
Latest Offers
See All
Bring Home Royalenfield Bullet 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on bullet-350battalion-black & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The Bullet 350 is one of the most popular motorcycles that Royal Enfield sells.
3 Motorcycles I Would Buy If I Were Upgrading From a Royal Enfield Bullet 350
29 May 2026
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
13 Jan 2026
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Triumph Speed 400, despite being positioned in the same engine displacement segment, come with different characters.
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29 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
2 Sept 2023
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
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