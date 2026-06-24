In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Bullet 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Bullet 350
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|20.4 PS PS