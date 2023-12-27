In 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan 450 engine makes power and torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm & 29 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Roadster in 1 colour. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 28.53 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less