In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs. 3.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). Himalayan 450 engine makes power and torque 40.02 PS PS & 40 Nm. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan 450 in 5 colours. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
Himalayan 450 vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan 450
|F77 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Ultraviolette
|Price
|₹ 3.06 Lakhs
|₹ 3.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|307 km/charge
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|452 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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