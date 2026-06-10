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HomeCompare BikesHimalayan 450 vs F77 [2022-2024]

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs. 3.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). Himalayan 450 engine makes power and torque 40.02 PS PS & 40 Nm. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan 450 in 5 colours. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
Himalayan 450 vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Himalayan 450 F77 [2022-2024]
BrandRoyal EnfieldUltraviolette
Price₹ 3.06 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage30 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity452 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Base
₹3.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L-
Length
2245 mm-
Ground Clearance
230 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1510 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg197 kg
Height
1316 mm-
Saddle Height
825 mm800 mm
Width
852 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-140/80-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Speed
135 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
81.5 mm-
Max Torque
40 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
452 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, 4 Valves, DOHC-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 SpeedSingle reduction helical gear box
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
84 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork, 43 mm, Travel 200 mmUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm
Rear Suspension
Linkage Type Monoshock, Travel 200 mmMonoshock - preload adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesMulti-function 5" TFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah7.1 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,51,9043,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
3,05,7363,80,000
RTO
24,9880
Insurance
21,18019,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,5638,589
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New 450 cc engine is entertaining with plenty of power on tap across the rev rangeThe new Himalayan's fantastic suspension setup makes it extremely capable off-roadThe new digital console is feature-packed and brings impressive convenience

Cons

The hefty weight is hard to manage at a standstillBuild quality in some areas could've been much betterTubeless tyres are not immediately available for purchase

Himalayan 450 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Himalayan 450 vs Shotgun 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Dominar 400undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹2.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Himalayan 450 vs Dominar 400
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Himalayan 450 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

On June 6, 2026, Ultraviolette's F77 Mach 2 became the first Indian production motorcycle to complete a lap of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit.
Ultraviolette F77 becomes first Indian production motorcycle to complete Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit
10 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 sets new benchmark with record global sales growth
3 Apr 2026
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
6 Jun 2026
The Ultraviolette F77 and Flying Flea C6 show two very different ideas of what a premium electric motorcycle can be.
Ultraviolette F77 vs Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Similar pricing, different offerings
12 Apr 2026
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
5 ADVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
5 May 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 first look: Check what it offers
30 Oct 2023
Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
8 Jul 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.80 lakh. Here is our review whether it is worth the price tag.
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30 Jan 2023
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