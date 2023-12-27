In 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS X Price starts at 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Himalayan 450 engine makes power and torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
X has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
