In 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS X Price starts at 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan 450 engine makes power and torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl. X has a range of up to 140 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less