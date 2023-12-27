In 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 or TVS Apache RR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 or TVS Apache RR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan 450 engine makes power and torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 engine makes power & torque Urban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm & Urban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 in 2 colours. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 mileage is around 34.45 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less