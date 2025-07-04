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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes 350X

In 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or Zontes 350X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zontes 350X Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Continental GT 650 engine makes power and torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm. On the other hand, 350X engine makes power & torque 39.33 PS PS & 32.8 Nm respectively. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl. The 350X mileage is around 36 kmpl.
Continental GT 650 vs 350X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Continental gt 650 350x
BrandRoyal EnfieldZontes
Price₹ 3.53 Lakhs₹ 2.99 Lakhs
Mileage27.0 kmpl36 kmpl
Engine Capacity647.95 cc348 cc
Power47 bhp PS39.33 PS PS

Filters
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
350X
Zontes 350X
Black and Green
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 l19 l
Length
2119 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
174 mm152 mm
Wheelbase
1398 mm1380 mm
Kerb Weight
214 kg185 kg
Height
1067 mm1390 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm795 mm
Width
780 mm795 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
170 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm62 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm32.8 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
647.95 cc348 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHCSingle cylinder, Liqued cooled, Engine
Clutch
Wet multi plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
78 mm84.5 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preloadMonoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksInverted Telescopic, 43mm
Features
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Gradeability
24 degrees-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,03,5113,43,060
Ex-Showroom Price
3,53,1052,99,000
RTO
28,77826,920
Insurance
21,62817,140
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,6737,373
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Continental GT 650 : Get ₹...
Applicable on continentalgt650rocker-red & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Keeway K-Light 250V (Left) is now more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71,000, while the Zontes 350X (Right) gets a price cut of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59,000
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Zontes 350X is offered in three paint schemes.
Zontes 350X launched, is the most affordable sports tourer in the Indian market
5 Oct 2022
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
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Jason Statham with a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in Mr. Clean shade.
Hollywood actor, Jason Statham poses with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
18 Jun 2024
In terms of design, a major difference between the two motorcycles is the cowl. The GT 650 does not come with a cowl from the factory.
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The Zontes 350T adventure tourer gets the maximum price drop of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48,000
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20 Jan 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
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Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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