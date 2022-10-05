In 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or Zontes 350T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zontes 350T Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Continental GT 650 engine makes power and torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm. On the other hand, 350T engine makes power & torque 39.33 PS PS & 32.8 Nm respectively. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl. The 350T mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Continental GT 650 vs 350T Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Continental gt 650
|350t
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Zontes
|Price
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|₹ 2.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|27.0 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|348 cc
|Power
|47 bhp PS
|39.33 PS PS