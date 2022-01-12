|Max Power
|47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
|30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Stroke
|67.8 mm
|65 mm
|Max Torque
|52 Nm @ 5250 rpm
|29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Digital spark ignition - TCI
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|-
|Displacement
|648 cc
|334 cc
|Clutch
|Slipper Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Parallel twin, 4-stroke, single overhead cam, air/oil-cooled
|Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Gear Box
|6-Speed
|6 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|78 mm
|81 mm
|No of Cylinders
|2
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹3,36,296
|₹2,37,260
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,94,417
|₹2,09,900
|RTO
|₹23,553
|₹16,792
|Insurance
|₹18,326
|₹10,568
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹7,228
|₹5,099