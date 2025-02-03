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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

In 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Continental GT 650 engine makes power and torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm. On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 bhp W & 90-100 Nm respectively. Ultraviolette offers the F77 Mach 2 in 9 colours. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl. F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.
Continental GT 650 vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Continental gt 650 F77 mach 2
BrandRoyal EnfieldUltraviolette
Price₹ 3.53 Lakhs₹ 2.99 Lakhs
Range-211-323 km/charge
Mileage27.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-7.1 kWh
Engine Capacity647.95 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Filters
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
STD
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 l-
Length
2119 mm-
Ground Clearance
174 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1398 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
214 kg197 kg
Height
1067 mm-
Saddle Height
804 mm800 mm
Width
780 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelMono & Dual channe
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
170 kmph155 kmph
Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm27 kW
Stroke
67.8 mm-
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm90 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
647.95 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC-
Clutch
Wet multi plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
78 mm-
Rear Suspension
Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preloadMonoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm. Preload adjustable
Features
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Gradeability
24 degrees-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil deliveryRiding Mode - Glide | Combat | Ballistic, Dynamic stability control, Park assist, Find my vehicle, Deep sleep, Throttle control, GPS
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,03,5112,99,000
Ex-Showroom Price
3,53,1052,99,000
RTO
28,7780
Insurance
21,6280
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,6736,426
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Continental GT 650 : Get ₹...
Applicable on continentalgt650rocker-red & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650

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Latest Car & Bike News

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is basically a street-oriented iteration of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 offering a more upright seating posture.
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: What makes these EV siblings different?
3 Feb 2025
The introductory price will remain valid on pre-bookings made before June 3, 2025
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16 Apr 2025
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
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Hollywood actor, Jason Statham poses with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
18 Jun 2024
In terms of design, a major difference between the two motorcycles is the cowl. The GT 650 does not come with a cowl from the factory.
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18 Nov 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
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23 Jan 2024
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.80 lakh. Here is our review whether it is worth the price tag.
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