In 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Continental GT 650 engine makes power and torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm. On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 bhp W & 90-100 Nm respectively. Ultraviolette offers the F77 Mach 2 in 9 colours. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl. F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.
Continental GT 650 vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Continental gt 650
|F77 mach 2
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Ultraviolette
|Price
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|₹ 2.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|211-323 km/charge
|Mileage
|27.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|7.1 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.