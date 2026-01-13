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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs TVS X

In 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS X Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Continental GT 650 engine makes power and torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl. X has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Continental GT 650 vs X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Continental gt 650 X
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 3.53 Lakhs₹ 2.64 Lakhs
Range-140 km/charge
Mileage27.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-4.44 Kwh
Engine Capacity647.95 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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X
TVS X
STD
₹2.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 l-
Length
2119 mm-
Ground Clearance
174 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1398 mm-
Kerb Weight
214 kg-
Height
1067 mm-
Saddle Height
804 mm770 mm
Width
780 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm195 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
Disc-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
170 kmph105 kmph
Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm11 kW
Stroke
67.8 mm-
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
647.95 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC-
Clutch
Wet multi plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
78 mm-
Rear Suspension
Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload-
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks-
Features
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Gradeability
24 degrees-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil deliveryRide Modes - Xealth | Xtride | Xonic, GravitOPS Technology, Crash and Fall Alert, Tow Alert, Customised Riding Themes. Dark mode. SOS, Wipe mode, Utlity box, Vehichle Locked, Find My Vehicle, Alexa Intergration Keyless Action
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,03,5112,74,850
Ex-Showroom Price
3,53,1052,63,880
RTO
28,7780
Insurance
21,62810,970
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,6735,907
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Continental GT 650 : Get ₹...
Applicable on continentalgt650rocker-red & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650

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Latest Car & Bike News

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