In 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS X Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Continental GT 650 engine makes power and torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl. X has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Continental GT 650 vs X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Continental gt 650
|X
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|₹ 2.64 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|140 km/charge
|Mileage
|27.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|4.44 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 30 Minutes