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HomeCompare BikesContinental GT 650 vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Continental GT 650 engine makes power and torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Continental GT 650 vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Continental gt 650 Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 3.53 Lakhs₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Mileage27.0 kmpl33.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity647.95 cc312 cc
Power47 bhp PS34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS

Filters
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 l11 L
Length
2119 mm2001 mm
Ground Clearance
174 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1398 mm1365 mm
Kerb Weight
214 kg174 kg
Height
1067 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm810 mm
Width
780 mm786 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
170 kmph-
Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7250 rpmUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
647.95 cc312.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet multi plateWet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
78 mm80 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preloadTwo Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksInverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Features
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Seat Type
Split-
Gradeability
24 degrees-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil deliverySmartXonnect Bluetooth Connectivity, Throttle control, Bore to stroke ratio ( 1.29 ), Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Ride By Wire Technology
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,03,5112,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
3,53,1052,49,990
RTO
28,77819,999
Insurance
21,62811,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,6736,044
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Continental GT 650 : Get ₹...
Applicable on continentalgt650rocker-red & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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18 Jun 2024
In terms of design, a major difference between the two motorcycles is the cowl. The GT 650 does not come with a cowl from the factory.
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  News

Latest Videos

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
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